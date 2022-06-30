ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mudslide in northeast India leaves 7 dead, 40 others missing

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHuxH_0gQkYVFy00

Pounding rain following weeks of heavy downpours triggered a mudslide in northeast India that killed at least 14 people and left more than 30 others missing, authorities said Thursday.

Disaster response workers, police and local villagers were trying to rescue those buried under the debris in Noney, a town near Imphal, the capital of Manipur state.

Seven of the confirmed dead were members of the Territorial Army, state chief minister N. Biren Singh said. He said five Indian Railway officials were among those feared missing.

A railway project is being constructed in the area, where there is a rebel insurgency, and the army personnel were providing security for railway officials overseeing the project. The state’s decades-old insurgency seeks a separate homeland for ethnic and tribal groups.

Continuous rainfall over the past three weeks has wreaked havoc across India's northeast, which has eight states and 45 million people, and in neighboring Bangladesh.

An estimated total of about 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides in states including Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, while 42 people have died in Bangladesh since May 17. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced.

Scientists say climate change is a factor behind the erratic, early rains that triggered the unprecedented floods. Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June, but torrential rain lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh as early as March this year.

With rising global temperatures due to climate change, experts say the monsoon season is becoming more variable, meaning that much of the rain that would typically fall throughout the season arrives in a shorter period.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Rescuers recover 26 dead from mudslide in India's northeast

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Fresh rain and falling boulders on Saturday hampered rescuers who have so far pulled out 26 bodies from the debris of a mudslide that wiped out a railroad construction site in India’s northeast, officials said. Rescue work is expected to continue for a couple...
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

India Hindus begin pilgrimage in Kashmir amid heavy security

SRINAGAR, India -- Thousands of Hindu devotees began an annual pilgrimage Thursday through mountain passes and meadows to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir amid heavy security in the Muslim-majority region. Officials say pilgrims face heightened threat of attacks from rebels fighting against Indian rule and have for the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast India#Mudslide#Monsoon#Climate Change#Accident#The Territorial Army#Indian Railway
Reuters

At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria

LAGOS (Reuters) -Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
The Associated Press

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.
SOCIETY
BBC

Udaipur: Rajasthan on edge after Prophet Muhammad row beheading

India's Rajasthan state continues to be on alert following the beheading of a Hindu man by two Muslim men. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm and promised to take strict action against the attackers. The victim, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, was killed in Udaipur district in north...
INDIA
BBC

Hormozgan: Quake near southern Iran coast kills five

At least five people have been killed and more than 50 injured by a powerful earthquake and aftershocks in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan. The quake struck at 02:00 local time on Saturday (21:30 GMT Friday) near the coast, 100km (60 miles) south-west of the provincial capital Bandar Abbas. The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation Africa

Who’s at risk of being kidnapped in Nigeria?

Nigeria ranks among the kidnapping hotspots of the world. Over 3,000 people were kidnapped in Nigeria in the first half of 2021 alone. The figure for January 2022 has been reported as 571. In just one example, the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria was kidnapped by gunmen in...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Villagers Cheer Indonesian for Capturing Big Crocodile With Rope

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Fellow villagers have praised an Indonesian man for capturing a crocodile longer than 4 metres (13 ft) on the island of Sulawesi using just a rope. The giant reptile can be seen in a video being secured around the jaws by Usman, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name. Usman said it had been roaming the area for at least two days, frightening the inhabitants.
ANIMALS
Atlas Obscura

The ‘Iron Lady’ of Kashmir

Wearing a Kashmiri traditional cloak, Parveena Ahangar flips through old newspaper clippings. She has carefully laminated scores of them over the last two decades. Each clipping tells a story of loss. On the wall of the office where she sits is a huge board with names of the people Ahangar has documented as disappearing in Kashmir since the 1990s.
INDIA
The Independent

Aarey forest: Construction now allowed in ‘Mumbai’s Amazon’ by new government in India’s richest state

A controversial metro car shed project has been revived at a unique protected urban forest in India’s richest state Maharashtra by its new chief minister on the same day he was sworn in.Construction near Aarey forest, located within the financial metropolis of Mumbai, will now commence after Eknath Shinde wrested power from his political boss and now ex-chief minister Uddhav Thackerey on Thursday, culminating a nine-day political upheaval in the state.The project, which was overturned by the previous government in 2020, was reinstated on Thursday by Mr Shinde.He directed the advocate general for the metro car shed to be built...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Doctors, Bankers Protest 'Impossible Situation' as Sri Lanka Runs Out of Fuel

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Doctors and bankers were among hundreds of Sri Lankans who marched on Wednesday to demand the government resolve a severe fuel shortage at the heart of the Indian Ocean island's worst economic crisis in decades or step down. Weeks of street demonstrations against cascading woes such as power...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Assam: Death and despair after deadliest urban flood in India

Millions of people in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam have been displaced by deadly floods that have left a trail of destruction. More than 150 people have died so far due to floods and landslides. Rescue personnel struggling to reach the affected areas have told the BBC that this is one of the worst floods they have seen so far.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

722K+
Followers
163K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy