Police investigating a shooting in west-central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in west-central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Pacific and Napa avenues. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and is cooperating with officers.

Police say the area is not covered by ShotSpotter. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

