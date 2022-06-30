MPD investigating after gunshots reported near Penn Park

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported off of S. Park St. near Penn Park Wednesday night.

The department says officers were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of Fisher St., about a block away from S. Park St. and Bram St. in the Bram’s Addition neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found several shell casings in the area, but there were no signs of anyone being hurt or any property damage in the area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to a news release.

The gunshots were heard about three hours after two people were taken to the hospital after being shot on the city’s north side Wednesday. Police have not indicated if the two incidents are related.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.