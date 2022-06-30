ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County man charged with sexually assaulting minors over 30 years

By Matthew Nobert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man is currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $5.5 million bail for over a dozen counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Don Egy, 45, was arrested by the sheriff’s office on June 17 on 3 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force, violence and duress, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there are several suspected victims over a 30-year period that came from an in-home day care that Egy’s parents operated. The parents are not accused of being complicit.

