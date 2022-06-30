Sacramento County man charged with sexually assaulting minors over 30 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man is currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $5.5 million bail for over a dozen counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerry Don Egy, 45, was arrested by the sheriff’s office on June 17 on 3 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force, violence and duress, according to the sheriff’s office.Sacramento County man charged with sexually assaulting minors over 30 years
The sheriff’s office said there are several suspected victims over a 30-year period that came from an in-home day care that Egy’s parents operated. The parents are not accused of being complicit.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0