I do my best to avoid the news — I find it repetitive and disheartening. But I came across a short story the other night that really lifted my spirits. The story began with a retired kindergarten teacher sitting in her yard on at pleasant afternoon. As she sat there, she noticed seven high school graduates pass by, still dressed in caps and gowns, so she called out “congratulations” for their achievements. Then one young lady opened her gate and as she entered, this wonderful lady realized it was one of her former kindergarten students. One by one, the others entered and they were all former students. She hugged each one and acknowledged them by name.

1 DAY AGO