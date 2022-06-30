ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ESPN Analyst Reveals Dejounte Murray's Contract Plan Before Spurs-Hawks Trade

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPsIR_0gQkXakw00

Murray was set to become a unrestricted free agent in 2024, leaving room to wonder if his intentions to re-sign or not led to Wednesday's blockbuster trade

Almost exactly 24 hours before the official start of free agency, a franchise-altering move by the San Antonio Spurs shook the NBA Wednesday evening when the franchise traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in return for a haul of future draft stock and 33-year-old forward Danilo Gallinari, according to multiple reports.

The trade sends San Antonio and Atlanta in two completely different directions when looking at next season and beyond. The Spurs, who now acquire three future first-round picks and a first-round pick swap, are officially in a full rebuild. The Hawks' newest backcourt of Murray and fellow All-Star Trae Young can put the team back in contention for an Eastern Conference Finals berth after Young led Atlanta just two games short of the NBA Finals in 2021.

Despite the Spurs having room to grow after a 34-48 season and with a centerpiece of Murray, one of the league's brightest young all-around stars, the trade leaves room to wonder if the Spurs knew that keeping the 25-year-old past the end of his four-year, $64 million deal in the summer of 2024 just wasn't a possibility.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst touched on this speculation on The Hoop Collective podcast following the blockbuster trade late Wednesday afternoon. Murray and the Spurs could've tied the knot on a potential contract extension as soon as this summer, but he and his agency, Klutch Sports, relayed a different intent.

"He and his agent, Rich Paul, made it known that he was not going to extend his contract with the Spurs this summer," Windhorst said on the podcast.

Even if an extension didn't get done before this upcoming season, the Spurs would've had a full year to discuss options on extending Murray before his inevitable fall into the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024. San Antonio and general manager Brian Wright clearly wanted to avoid that situation altogether and opted to trade Murray now for what could be his highest possible value.

"And that wasn't really necessarily about the Spurs," Windhorst said. "His contract is about $16 million on average. When you extend your contract, you're limited into how much of a raise you can get. And it would've been probably below his market value as a 25-year-old All-Star. But he pretty much told them, he's like, 'I'm probably not going to extend next summer either.'"

Murray's competitive fire and clear intention on winning was always one of the most forefront and respectable character traits for the Seattle native during his time with the Spurs. As has become a common trend in sports, forcing ones way out of a losing situation in order to find a winning one is an available option, one that Murray could've utilized with future mediocrity written all over the wall in San Antonio.

Still, no reports have ever been made of Murray asking the Spurs for a trade at any time. If anything, he's always been vocal about his love for the city of San Antonio, the fans, and everything in between. But ultimately, his unique competitiveness and desire to win while he's in his prime could've played an underlying factor in the trade.

The Spurs were already likely more than a few seasons away from once again being a playoff contender before Wednesday's events. Murray's reported lack of interest in a contract extension reflects that. No clear path toward championship contention, no extension. And it's hard to blame him.

He never held back his true feelings about what winning meant either. Following the Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals victory on June 16, Murray posted a video to social media with a simple, yet powerful message. Looking back, it could've been a small sign of what was to come based on the polar opposite trajectories he and the Spurs were on.

"I swear this s*** motivation, man," Murray said on Instagram Live. "I gotta win a f***** championship."

Now, he has his first real shot at a title in a dominant role, as a Murray-Young duo puts the Hawks in conversation for arguably one of the five-best teams in the East.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are now officially one of the league's bottom-feeders. And who knows? The Murray deal could only be one of many moves by the front office this offseason in an attempt to dive even deeper into the rebuild.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Dejounte Murray
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee signs one-year deal with Phoenix Suns

Damion Lee is the first offseason addition to the Suns roster after free agency opened Thursday. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and unrestricted free agent won't be returning to the defending world champion Golden State Warriors next season. He signed a one-year deal with Phoenix on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  Lee, 29, played the past four seasons of his five-year NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Finals#Spurs Hawks Trade#The San Antonio Spurs#The Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker

Twins turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made history Monday with MLB's first ever 8-5 triple play, thanks to base running mistakes made by the Chicago White Sox. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox had an opportunity to take the lead with no outs and runners on first and second base. Chicago's A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball, but it was tracked down by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
195
Followers
148
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy