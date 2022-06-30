Ronnie Poole motors to Modified Street win at WBS

Merle Wood Frye, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, just eight days shy of her 88th birthday. Mrs. Frye was born on July 10, 1934 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Mont and Lillie Mae Morgan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Oliver Frye; sisters, Minnie Hames, Lucille Anderson; brothers, Ed Wood, Swain Wood, Bill Wood, Floyd Wood.; and step-grandson, Keith Dodgins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Frye was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest; where she was active in many community service aspects; including food preparation as well as quilting and working with the ladies groups. Merle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was known to her grandchildren as "Grandma". She had a love for gardening, both flowers and vegetables.

