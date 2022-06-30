ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

Ronnie Poole motors to Modified Street win at WBS

By Brandon Reed
accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Poole drove to the Modified Street feature victory on Saturday night at Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway. The Winder, Georgia racer held off Quik McCannon to take the win at the ¼-mile clay raceway. B.J. Franklin finished in third, followed by Jeffery Lampp in fourth. In other action,...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Champions crowned in Thursday Thunder finale at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. - After eight rounds of action on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s quarter-mile Thunder Ring, drivers in six divisions were crowned as 2022 Thursday Thunder champions last week. The Outlaws division came into championship night with the tightest battle at the top of the standings. Bryce Sanders began the...
HAMPTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Norene Roberts Parker

Mrs. Norene Roberts Parker, 77, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Born on June 20, 1945 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late Jack Roberts and the...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Thomas K. Kobayashi

Dr. Thomas K. Kobayashi, 83, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. Born on March 15, 1939 in Denver, CO, he was the son of the late Thomas K. Kobayashi and the late Haruko Terasaki Kobayashi. He was a Physician working in Emergency Medicine. In addition to his parents, Dr. Kobayashi was preceded in death by his brother, John Kobayashi.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Samuel Howard "Sam" Robinson

Samuel Howard "Sam" Robinson, age 78 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 03, 2022 following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. An online guest registry is available for the Robinson family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winder, GA
Sports
City
Winder, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
accesswdun.com

Eugene Warwick

Mr. Eugene Warwick, age 75, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Mr. Warwick was born August 23, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Herbert and Nellie Ledford Warwick. Eugene was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and a Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Meaders.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Yvonne Allen Lindsay

Yvonne Allen Lindsay, age 86, of Clarkesville, Georgia, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, following an extended illness, at Habersham Medical Center. Mrs. Lindsay was born on June 4, 1936, in Habersham County, Georgia, to the late Arvel and Nell Power Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all eight of her brothers and sisters and was welcomed to heaven by her beloved grandson, Ashley Alley.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Merle Wood Frye

Merle Wood Frye, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, just eight days shy of her 88th birthday. Mrs. Frye was born on July 10, 1934 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Mont and Lillie Mae Morgan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Oliver Frye; sisters, Minnie Hames, Lucille Anderson; brothers, Ed Wood, Swain Wood, Bill Wood, Floyd Wood.; and step-grandson, Keith Dodgins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Frye was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest; where she was active in many community service aspects; including food preparation as well as quilting and working with the ladies groups. Merle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was known to her grandchildren as "Grandma". She had a love for gardening, both flowers and vegetables.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses a Commit in the 2023 Class

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February.  Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing ...
AUBURN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Booth
Person
Adam Jones
Person
Brandon Cox
Person
Alex Yarbrough
Person
Rod Roberts
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Josh Lewis
accesswdun.com

UNG names Steven Smith VP of regional campuses

The University of North Georgia has named Steven Smith as its vice president of regional campuses. Smith will step into the role on Aug. 1. Smith will succeed Richard Oates as the chief administrator based at UNG's Gainesville Campus, and will also oversee UNG's Blue Ridge, Cumming and Oconee County campuses.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Edwin "Cooter" Junior Shoemake

Mr. Edwin “Cooter” Junior Shoemake, 70, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Born on January 13, 1952 in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Ed Shoemake and the late Gladys Matthews Shoemake. He was a poultry worker at Mar Jac and attended Victory Baptist Church.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Clay Maquette of Dr. King Unveiled in Athens, GA

The public got to see for the first time the clay maquette sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., unveiled at the studio of Stan Mullins in Athens, GA on Thursday night, June 30. This eight-foot-tall, large clay form was unveiled by sponsor Clyde Strickland of Lawrenceville, GA, and project...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbs#Justin Taylor#Ronnie Poole Motors#Modified Street#Winder Barrow Speedway
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Monroe Local News

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for local area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 3, 2022) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a for… Oconee County in northeastern Georgia… Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia… North central Morgan County in north central Georgia… Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia… Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia… Until 630 p.m. EDT.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy