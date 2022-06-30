Man killed at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to Miles Ave. and E. 116 th St. around 11 p.m. for a report of a deadly shooting. FOX 8 crews at the scene said the victim had been shot in the head.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Ravon McGhee, 27, of Cleveland.
