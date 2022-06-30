ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed at Cleveland gas station

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Miles Ave. and E. 116 th St. around 11 p.m. for a report of a deadly shooting. FOX 8 crews at the scene said the victim had been shot in the head.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Ravon McGhee, 27, of Cleveland.

Police have not released suspect information.

Bill Johnson
4d ago

Isn't that the same gas station where the young lady McQueen was last seen? The dope boys just hang out there all time of day and night. I will not stop for gas at night at any Cleveland gss station. It's called planning.

