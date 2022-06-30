ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist, 26, struck and killed by car in the Bronx: police

By Aaron Feis
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Mott Haven overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to police.

The cyclist, 26, was near the intersection of East 149th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue when he was hit by a Chevy Impala right around midnight, authorities said.

First responders rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved. Authorities had not released his identity as of early Thursday.

The driver of the Chevy stayed at the scene. NYPD investigators said that there was no criminality in the collision.

