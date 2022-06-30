Kroger Begins Grocery Delivery Service In OKC

Another restaurant is coming to the Chisholm Creek area. Plans are in the works for a Chuy's to be built on the south side of Memorial Road. It will be the restaurant chain's fourth location in Oklahoma. There is one location in Norman and two more in Tulsa.
A malfunctioned firework at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City went off inside a crowd Sunday night and injured three people, according to the park's social media account. Scissortail Park tweeted out that the malfunction hurt three people in the crowd, but none were life-threatening. The show was immediately stopped and the fireworks company is investigating the accident.
A building which caught fire early Monday morning rekindled once again hours later. The building, located near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard, caught fire for the third time Monday afternoon. Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of each fire.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is urging people to be safe while lighting off fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. Carl Albert High School Senior Allyson Walker was selling fireworks for a school fundraiser this weekend. “Nice seeing lots of smiling faces coming through. I love talking to the kids,”...
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened near Southwest 74th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Officers said they found a man that had been shot in both arms when they arrived on the scene. According to police,...
Oklahoma City firefighters were on the scene Monday morning on a commercial fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire started near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Firefighters said the call was upgraded to a three-alarm fire after crews battled the flames for less than an hour. The cause...
An Oklahoma City infant crisis center is reporting a spike in need. This group provides emergency support for families with babies. Founders said its been so hot out that people are turning to Crisis Nursery OKC for a safe, air conditioned place for their babies. Jennifer Roberts runs the 24...
A semi-truck carrying meat products crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire on I-44 near Penn Ave. Sunday afternoon, causing a substantial traffic jam near the Penn Square Mall. All eastbound lanes of I-44 were closed temporarily as Oklahoma City fire crews worked to clear the scene. Now, one...
One person died Monday morning after suffering injuries in a northwest Oklahoma City plane crash over the weekend. A relative of passenger Brent Waguespack confirmed his death to News 9. Waguespack and the plane's pilot, Chad Detwiler, were injured after the plane went down Saturday near Northwest Expressway and Sara...
New details have surfaced about a plane crash in Northwest Oklahoma City this weekend. Family and friends on social media identified the pilot as Chad Detwiler and the passenger as Brent Waguespack. Both were listed in critical condition following the crash near Northwest Expressway and Sara Road. The Piper plane...
The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum now has a Civil War style cannon that belonged to Pawnee Bill himself on display. "They were discussing that the cannon was coming back home, and so I told the wife...'We have got to go to this dedication'," said visitor Mike Bender. The cannon...
Oklahoma City police said three people were taken to a metro hospital after a collision Monday night. The accident happened after 9 p.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said three EMSA ambulances took the people to OU Medical Center. Police said one vehicle ran a red...
The district attorney-elect for two Oklahoma counties died five days after winning last week’s election. Sources told News 9 David Hammer, 47, reportedly died Sunday from a heart attack. Legal experts said Monday that Governor Kevin Stitt will have to appoint a new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln...
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. At 1:30 a.m., officers were called near Northeast 36th Street and North Prospect Avenue after a large fight broke out where shots were fired. Officers said an adult female was shot and killed, and multiple people were injured...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday morning in Newcastle. Troopers said the incident started in Anadarko where the suspect was trying to break into a shed and flee from Anadarko police. The suspect broke into a random...
The Purple Heart Trailer has been a feature in Edmond’s Fourth of July FreedomFest parade for more than 20 years. After missing three years, two of them due to COVID-19, the trailer made its triumphant return this year. “It was about three years ago, a man was keeping it...
Stillwater Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Stillwater. Officers said Joshua Lee Bradley was firing a gun when they arrived on the scene at the Reserve On Perkins apartment complex. Police said when Bradley saw the officers he locked himself inside his apartment. Officers said after...
A frightening morning for a pilot and their passenger after their plane crashed in Northwest Oklahoma City. The wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A single engine plane crashed in a field and spun a couple of times. The two people inside the plane were trapped when first...
Riversport is throwing a Stars and Stripes River Festival Saturday. High-speed boats will be on the Oklahoma River from 4 to 6 p.m. Then, the OKC Thunder Dock Diving Dogs will perform at 6 p.m. Riversport will also have live music, a watermelon eating contest and yard games. For more...
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Armstrong Theater’s program director Ryan Malone joined News 9 This Morning to discuss the upcoming productions that are set to take place at the Armstrong Auditorium. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
