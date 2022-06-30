ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Kroger Begins Grocery Delivery Service In OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Kroger is now delivering groceries in the Oklahoma City...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Plan For Chuy's Restaurant Set For Northwest OKC

Another restaurant is coming to the Chisholm Creek area. Plans are in the works for a Chuy's to be built on the south side of Memorial Road. It will be the restaurant chain's fourth location in Oklahoma. There is one location in Norman and two more in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Firework Malfunction Injures 3 People In Crowd At Scissortail Park

A malfunctioned firework at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City went off inside a crowd Sunday night and injured three people, according to the park's social media account. Scissortail Park tweeted out that the malfunction hurt three people in the crowd, but none were life-threatening. The show was immediately stopped and the fireworks company is investigating the accident.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Rekindles For Third Time In Northeast OKC

A building which caught fire early Monday morning rekindled once again hours later. The building, located near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard, caught fire for the third time Monday afternoon. Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of each fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Firework Safety For 4th Of July

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is urging people to be safe while lighting off fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. Carl Albert High School Senior Allyson Walker was selling fireworks for a school fundraiser this weekend. “Nice seeing lots of smiling faces coming through. I love talking to the kids,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
News On 6

1 Injured In SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened near Southwest 74th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Officers said they found a man that had been shot in both arms when they arrived on the scene. According to police,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In NE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters were on the scene Monday morning on a commercial fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire started near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Firefighters said the call was upgraded to a three-alarm fire after crews battled the flames for less than an hour. The cause...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Semi Fire Causes Traffic Issues On I-44 Near Penn

A semi-truck carrying meat products crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire on I-44 near Penn Ave. Sunday afternoon, causing a substantial traffic jam near the Penn Square Mall. All eastbound lanes of I-44 were closed temporarily as Oklahoma City fire crews worked to clear the scene. Now, one...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery#Groceries#I 35#Food Drink
News On 6

Relative: Passenger In Northwest OKC Plane Crash Dies

One person died Monday morning after suffering injuries in a northwest Oklahoma City plane crash over the weekend. A relative of passenger Brent Waguespack confirmed his death to News 9. Waguespack and the plane's pilot, Chad Detwiler, were injured after the plane went down Saturday near Northwest Expressway and Sara...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Pilot, Passenger Of NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash Identified

New details have surfaced about a plane crash in Northwest Oklahoma City this weekend. Family and friends on social media identified the pilot as Chad Detwiler and the passenger as Brent Waguespack. Both were listed in critical condition following the crash near Northwest Expressway and Sara Road. The Piper plane...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Civil War Cannon Donated To Pawnee Bill Museum

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum now has a Civil War style cannon that belonged to Pawnee Bill himself on display. "They were discussing that the cannon was coming back home, and so I told the wife...'We have got to go to this dedication'," said visitor Mike Bender. The cannon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OCPD: 3 People Injured In Accident, Taken To Hospital

Oklahoma City police said three people were taken to a metro hospital after a collision Monday night. The accident happened after 9 p.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said three EMSA ambulances took the people to OU Medical Center. Police said one vehicle ran a red...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News On 6

1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Homicide In NE OKC

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. At 1:30 a.m., officers were called near Northeast 36th Street and North Prospect Avenue after a large fight broke out where shots were fired. Officers said an adult female was shot and killed, and multiple people were injured...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit In Newcastle

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday morning in Newcastle. Troopers said the incident started in Anadarko where the suspect was trying to break into a shed and flee from Anadarko police. The suspect broke into a random...
NEWCASTLE, OK
News On 6

1 Man Arrested In Stillwater Shooting

Stillwater Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Stillwater. Officers said Joshua Lee Bradley was firing a gun when they arrived on the scene at the Reserve On Perkins apartment complex. Police said when Bradley saw the officers he locked himself inside his apartment. Officers said after...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Two Injured After Plane Crash In NW Oklahoma City

A frightening morning for a pilot and their passenger after their plane crashed in Northwest Oklahoma City. The wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A single engine plane crashed in a field and spun a couple of times. The two people inside the plane were trapped when first...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy