ST. LOUIS — Another stretch of dangerous heat is forecasted all week, all across Missouri on into southern Illinois. A heat advisory has been issued for the entire 5 On Your Side viewing area beginning Monday at noon and lasting through Wednesday until 11 p.m. This may be extended into Thursday and Friday as the heat and humidity is expected to last. Parts of the area may have to be upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO