Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 may be named Bonnie Friday

Cover picture for the articleThere are three areas to watch for possible tropical development, and one system is poised to be our next named storm: Bonnie. The chance for tropical development for Invest 95-L has dropped. It is now down to a 30% chance. The weak area of low pressure is forecast to move onshore...

Extreme Weather Watch: Tropical Storm Colin Develops in the Southeast

During the early morning hours of Saturday, the National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines after a rapidly developing low-pressure system along the Southeast coast of the United States strengthened into Tropical Storm Colin. This will be the third named...
Tropical Storm Bonnie Becomes Third Hurricane of Season off Mexico Coast

(Reuters) -Tropical storm Bonnie turned into a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Mexico on Sunday evening, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h) and higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Bonnie, the third hurricane of the 2022 eastern north Pacific...
Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
Dry weather could spoil Fourth of July plans as burn bans go into effect in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The dry weather could spoil some of your Fourth of July plans. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions, and disaster declarations have caused fireworks to be banned in Parker, Johnson, Navarro and Palo Pinto counties. You can still buy them at local stands but the penalty of shooting them in restricted areas ranges from $500 to $1,000. Devin Fansler will not be popping fireworks on Independence Day.   "I would hate to say that we wanted to go out and pop some fireworks and I killed my neighbor by accident because I've burned their house down,"...
