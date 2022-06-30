ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

TMC the metals company

  • The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. TMC CEO Gerard Barron acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.25 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy.

SeaChange International

  • The Trade: SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.60. The insider spent around $149.41 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: SeaChange and Triller recently announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.
  • What SeaChange International Does: SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies.

Vincerx Pharma

  • The Trade: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC Raquel E Izumi acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.41. To acquire these shares, it cost around $56.31 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Vincerx Pharma recently said would lay off 33% of its staff to get its lead program through two Phase I studies.
  • What Vincerx Pharma Does: Vincerx Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer.

