La Plata police investigating social media video involving young women, TikTok challenge

A Germantown, Maryland, man has been charged in a police chase that started in Germantown and ended with a crash in Fairfax, Virginia, that closed Route 7 in Tysons. Frederick K. Njihia, 26, will be charged in Montgomery County with four counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm. The Virginia State Police are charging him with on one felony count of eluding police and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He’s being held without bond in Virginia.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO