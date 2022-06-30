ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

La Plata police investigating social media video involving young women, TikTok challenge

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Plata Police are investigating a video posted on social media that shows young women getting sprayed at a car wash in Charles County, Maryland....

Kelly Dietrick
4d ago

I guess I'm a little confused. Were the girls doing something illegal? If not, why are we all upset about a policeman spraying them with water? Kinda seems like harmless fun. But I probably need to see the video.

Terri
4d ago

these officers give good ones a bad name, they need to be removed from duty and never be a police officer again,

