Best drive times to beat 4th of July holiday weekend traffic

A lot of people are not letting high gas prices ruin their July Fourth holiday weekend.

In fact, many people are already trying to get a jump on the holiday weekend.

Whether it’s on the road, in the air, or on the rails, AAA estimates more than 977,400 Marylanders will be traveling somewhere over the holiday in one form or another.

Even though the average price of a gallon of gas in Maryland is about $4.80, 90% of holiday travelers will be in their cars.

People clearly are not letting the high price of gas slow down their travel plans.

Gas is now 22 cents cheaper than the state's record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, but it's still a $1.80 more than it was at this same time a year ago.

With so many people traveling by car, AAA recommends the best way to avoid traffic is get out of the house and hit the road Thursday morning before 7 or wait until after 8 o'clock Thursday night.

Travelers also can try Friday, July 1 before 10 in the morning or and after 9 at night.

Traffic is expected to be light all day Sunday since most people have off on Monday, July 4th.

Drivers might feel a little less pain filling up at the pump since the price of gas has been going down.

Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average for regular gas could drop another 20 cents in the near future, barring any unforeseen events.

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, Patrick de Haan said "we could see prices shoot up if there is a major disruption in the form of a hurricane or a refinery outage."

For those who've decided to fly instead of drive, AAA projects nearly 64,900 Marylanders will be flying to their destination over the holiday weekend.