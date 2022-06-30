ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$6 Gas and the Road to Recession

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SIVB_0gQkUOtb00 Gasoline prices nudged above $5 per gallon of regular, based on the national average, two weeks ago. They have backed down slightly, but many analysts believe this is temporary.

Oil prices have fallen from $122 a barrel early in the month to $110, partly due to a belief that a recession will reduce demand. That may be true, but the pressure likely will continue to be primarily on the demand side. Nothing of substance has changed about Russian crude exports and the effect they have on prices since the war in Ukraine began. While India and China may be customers for Russian oil, it has become increasingly scarce in Europe. Even as the United States has released oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, prices were unaffected.

The conflict in Ukraine will not end for months, or perhaps years. In the meantime, the sanctions against Russia, particularly the purchase of its oil, will continue.

The oil producers of the Middle East have signaled they will not replace the Russian supply. Oil-rich Venezuela and Mexico have aged production and transportation infrastructures. Even if sanctions against Venezuela were lifted, the country may not be able to ramp production until well into next year.

It is not clear, and never will be, when gas prices will overwhelm many Americans entirely. Certainly, $5 gas has crippled the household expenses of drivers from poor families, and perhaps some that are middle class. The price will not matter to rich Americans, so it is the families in the middle financially who are at risk of losing much of their discretionary income. If this happens, they will no longer be consumers beyond basic necessities. Gross domestic product will be hit, and probably hard.

Note that middle-class families also have to deal with rising interest rates and perhaps falling home prices.
ALSO READ: How Far $50 of Gas Will Get You in Every State
While $6 gas seemed impossible a year ago, another geopolitical flare-up, or the worsening of the one in Ukraine, easily could push prices to that level.

Comments / 8

Russell Warren
3d ago

Oil prices have fallen from 122$ at the beginning of the month to 110$ at the end of the month mostly because of the recession caused by Bidenflation. People can't afford to eat, let alone drive. So much for that vacation I've been waiting two years to take. Thanks a lot Joe.

Reply
7
Guest
2d ago

Nope not a recession. This time it’s a depression. Why? Comrade Biden stepped on the throat of the oil industry because he knew it was energy that fueled the economy. He knows if he creates a big enough crisis only the government can control the American people will give that power to him. How does he know that? It’s in our history. The Civil War fundamentally changed the country. It gave more power to the central government. State’s rights took sever blows with the South paying the highest price. WW II saw the federal government taking total control over its citizens. Rationing was instituted and FDR took indirect control of industry, rail, and power companies. After 911 we lost many freedoms. Americans can now be spied upon, wiretapped, and tracked. He’s got to completely destroy the country before the mid-terms; that’s his deadline.

Reply
5
Hermion
4d ago

Biden doesn’t give a shot they because of his lack of caring the economy is going to fold.

Reply
7
