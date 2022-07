Demand continues to outstrip supply in the Triangle. With demand substantially outpacing supply, the Raleigh-Durham multifamily market continued its growth streak this year. On a three-month basis through April, rents grew 0.8 percent to an average of $1,551, but remained well below the $1,659 national rate, which also rose 0.8 percent. The Triangle’s diverse talent pool and affordable cost of living, compared to other metros in the Southeast, continue to fuel in-migration and lure new businesses.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO