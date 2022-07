The Sheboygan Police Department issued a few reminders for those planning to celebrate Independence Day in Sheboygan on July 4th. First, Broughton Drive from Wisconsin Avenue north and uphill to Barrett Street will be closed to vehicular traffic and parking beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday the 4th. This is to allow for the “Freedom Run” sponsored by the Sheboygan YMCA that begins at 7:30 a.m, and motorists should plan on avoiding the area.

