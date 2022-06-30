ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Memorial workout held in Jenks to honor Tulsa police sergeant

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epyPZ_0gQkSRMy00

JENKS, Okla. — A Jenks gym is hosting a memorial workout to honor Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson. Johnson died two years ago after a fatal shooting, that also injured Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Several classes will be held throughout the day for the Craig Johnson Memorial/HERO Workout at CrossFit Jenks near West K Place and North Elm Street.

The workout is centered around the events that unfolded before Johnson died on June 30, 2022. One June 29, Johnson and Zarkeshan were shot while responding to a traffic stop in east Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin honored Johnson’s life on Twitter Wednesday.

Several officers and first responders go to the CrossFit gym in Jenks and the owners put together today’s workout to honor Johnson.

The workout includes as many rounds possible in 21 minutes and 50 seconds, the length of time Johnson and Zarkeshan were on the traffic call before the shooting happened.

Participants will complete six shoulder-to-overhead, representing the month of June, and 30 double-unders, representing the day Johnson was killed.

The workout ends with twenty box jumps, representing the year he was killed, and a 400-meter run. Johnson was the fortieth Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty.

Classes are scheduled throughout the day for gym members only:

  • 5 a.m.
  • 6 a.m.
  • 9:30 a.m.
  • 12 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m.
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • 6:30 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa firefighters visit Skiatook boy fighting cancer

TULSA, Okla. — A Skiatook boy fighting cancer got a special visit from some Tulsa firefighters over the weekend. Cash Dean, 10, has been fighting cancer for almost a year now. After visiting his local fire department, he really wanted to see a ladder truck. His family tried to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jenks, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Search continues for missing Claremore man

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The search for a missing Claremore man continued on Sunday. Friends say Mark Montgomery left home for work at Flowerbomb Craft Cannabis in Oologah on June 30th, but never arrived. “We’re worried. We’re scared, and he is deeply loved,” said Kimberly Reitz, Mark’s sister who flew...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of a homicide in north Tulsa. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at on Norwood Ave, and police confirmed to FOX23 homicide investigators were at the scene. Investigators are on scene near N Sheridan Road and E Apache Street.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Shooting#Tulsa Police Department#Crossfit
KRMG

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby teen dies in car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
BIXBY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Man arrested after firing shots outside Stillwater apartment complex, police say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect accused of firings shots outside a Stillwater apartment complex early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Stillwater police responded to multiple calls about shots being fired at the Reserve on Perkins in the 1800 block of North Perkins Road. Officers heard the suspect firing a weapon and found him at a building at the apartment complex.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Crews prepare for Freedom Fest

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday crews prepared for Tulsa’s Freedom Fest firework show. Event coordinators said setting up is a day long process. “This is a process that will take them most of the day to complete because everything is electronically fired, they so many shells that have to get programmed in the right order.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Family of fallen Oklahoma officer receives free vacation to Bahamas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The family of Kyle Davis, a fallen Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, was chosen as the first recipient of the Ten-Seven Retreat. The ceremony was organized by Ten-Seven, a non-profit serving families of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The organization was named because “10-7″ because that is the police code for “out of service.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video shows firework thrown at Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — “It could have caught my house on fire”. Sydney Smallwood has video showing a white four-door SUV slow down in front of her home near Archer and Birmingham Thursday night just after 9 p.m. You can see an object thrown from the car and moments later you hear nine steady pops as sparks fly.
TULSA, OK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Bodies found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed two bodies have been found in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Tulsa police say the scene was near the railroad tracks at Greenwood Avenue and 1st Street. Tulsa police say BNSF Railways authorities are investigating. There is currently no word on...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy