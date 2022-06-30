Memorial workout held in Jenks to honor Tulsa police sergeant

JENKS, Okla. — A Jenks gym is hosting a memorial workout to honor Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson. Johnson died two years ago after a fatal shooting, that also injured Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Several classes will be held throughout the day for the Craig Johnson Memorial/HERO Workout at CrossFit Jenks near West K Place and North Elm Street.

The workout is centered around the events that unfolded before Johnson died on June 30, 2022. One June 29, Johnson and Zarkeshan were shot while responding to a traffic stop in east Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin honored Johnson’s life on Twitter Wednesday.

Several officers and first responders go to the CrossFit gym in Jenks and the owners put together today’s workout to honor Johnson.

The workout includes as many rounds possible in 21 minutes and 50 seconds, the length of time Johnson and Zarkeshan were on the traffic call before the shooting happened.

Participants will complete six shoulder-to-overhead, representing the month of June, and 30 double-unders, representing the day Johnson was killed.

The workout ends with twenty box jumps, representing the year he was killed, and a 400-meter run. Johnson was the fortieth Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty.

Classes are scheduled throughout the day for gym members only:

5 a.m.

6 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

12 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

