The reinvented USFL will determine its inaugural champion on Sunday, July 3. After 10 regular-season weeks and the semifinal round the USFL is actually completing its season, which is a big deal after recent spring football leagues (AAF in 2019, XFL in 2020) folded before reaching the postseason. As with the semifinal, this game will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO