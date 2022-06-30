ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 8 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges and Misprision of Felony

 4 days ago
Louisiana Man Faces Up to 8 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges and Misprision of Felony. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Warren Picard, age 26, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm by a felon...

Public Safety
