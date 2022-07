In 1990, Elton John sat across from Hugh Williams, his partner at the time, at a rehab center where Williams had gone for treatment for drug addiction. Williams' counselor had instructed each man to make a list of things they didn't like about one another and then had them read those lists aloud. In his 2019 memoir, Me, John recalled his list of gripes about Williams was short and minor: He was untidy, left his clothes everywhere and wouldn't put his CDs away when he finished playing them. Then it was Williams' turn to read his list about John.

