Illinois governor says it’s ‘certainly possible’ Biden will face primary challenge

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 4 days ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on Wednesday that President Biden may see a primary challenge if he chooses to run for reelection in 2024.

Pritzker made the comment in an interview with NBC News, saying he would not support a primary challeng,, but one might happen.

“That’s not something I’m encouraging, but it’s certainly possible. We’ve seen it in the past,” he said.

Pritzker fueled some speculation about his interest in running for president himself when he traveled to New Hampshire earlier this month to speak at the state’s Democratic convention.

But he told NBC that his focus is on his current reelection campaign for governor, and he would support Biden if he runs again. Pritzker won the Democratic nomination for a second term as governor on Tuesday.

“For me, I’m focused on my reelection and what it is I can do for the people of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

Despite Biden’s repeated assertions that he intends to run for reelection, questions have swirled if he will follow through based on his age and his approval ratings.

Biden will turn 80 later this year and his approval rating has remained just above 40 percent for months as inflation has risen to its highest levels in decades.

Biden’s numbers could signal a favorable political environment for Republicans as they seek to take control of both houses of Congress, which would further restrict the Biden administration’s legislative agenda for the remainder of his current term.

