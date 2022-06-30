Best TV Shows of June 2022

Do you like old white men with beards? Because Decider sure does. Or at least, our picks for the three top TV shows that aired at least one episode during the month of June, 2022, all star white men with significant facial hair.

Mind you, Bill Hader’s Barry might not be as beardy or old as Jeff Bridges’ The Old Man or Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi . But still, it’s a fun trend for the kick-off of Summer, the time when one usually thinks about trimming down one’s beard, because it’s so hot? Regardless of this weird mini-trend, though, these shows are very good, and just part of the larger slate of series the staff picked for this months’ list.

Wondering how we arrived here? It’s pretty simple. First, every member of the Decider staff submitted their top five picks for TV shows that, as mentioned earlier, aired at least one episode during the month of June. From there, those lists were ranked, weighted, culled together, melted down, folded into beaten egg whites, refrigerated until firm, placed in a small container such as a ramekin, baked in the oven and then sprinkled with a light dousing of powdered sugar. Again, I must emphasize that it is clear to me that nobody reads this paragraph, but c’est la vie.

