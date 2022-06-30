ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best TV Shows of June 2022

By Alex Zalben
Do you like old white men with beards? Because Decider sure does. Or at least, our picks for the three top TV shows that aired at least one episode during the month of June, 2022, all star white men with significant facial hair.

Mind you, Bill Hader’s Barry might not be as beardy or old as Jeff Bridges’ The Old Man or Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi . But still, it’s a fun trend for the kick-off of Summer, the time when one usually thinks about trimming down one’s beard, because it’s so hot? Regardless of this weird mini-trend, though, these shows are very good, and just part of the larger slate of series the staff picked for this months’ list.

Wondering how we arrived here? It’s pretty simple. First, every member of the Decider staff submitted their top five picks for TV shows that, as mentioned earlier, aired at least one episode during the month of June. From there, those lists were ranked, weighted, culled together, melted down, folded into beaten egg whites, refrigerated until firm, placed in a small container such as a ramekin, baked in the oven and then sprinkled with a light dousing of powdered sugar. Again, I must emphasize that it is clear to me that nobody reads this paragraph, but c’est la vie.

Looking for our best shows of January , February , March , April and May ? We got those. For June? Read on.

10: 'The Boys' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAn6M_0gQkQm1l00 The Boys are back in town, and raunchier, more pointed, and more deeply emotional than ever before in Season 3. Though the final two episodes will debut next month (with one dropping later tonight), the third season of the meta-commentary superhero show has built steadily and wildly, from a tiny man jumping into another man’s urethra in the premiere, to a full-on superhero orgy in the much-anticipated “Herogasm” episode. But what makes The Boys Season 3 work is what always makes the show work… Through storylines like the vapid A-Train (Jessie Usher) grappling with his African-American identity, to Mother’s Milk’s (Laz Alonso) poignant reveal of the origins of his OCD, to Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie’s (Erin Moriarty)
surprisingly nuanced and adult relationship , the show always starts with the shock as a feint to deal with the characters. With the final showdown coming between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), it’s going to get explosive, too. — Alex Zalben 9: 'The Bear' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkJDT_0gQkQm1l00 The Bear gives an intimate look into everyday life at The Original Beef of Chicagoland, where the staff dynamics are messier than the onions and peppers spilling out of the shop’s signature sandwiches. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carm, who’s been tasked with running the restaurant after his brother’s suicide, but is struggling with mounting debt, an unruly kitchen, and enough stress to keep him constantly tapping out handfuls of Tums from a bottle always nearby. The Bear may raise your blood pressure, but there are enough sweet moments and sharp jokes to balance it all out, making for a fail-proof recipe for each and every episode. —
Greta Bjornson 8: 'Hacks' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twUoE_0gQkQm1l00 The two episodes of Hacks that streamed in June were so good, they could have effectively served as a series finale. Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) not only finally puts on the comedy concert she’s been working on since last season, but also truly sees and understands her writing partner, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). And Ava has grown up so much she’s able to effectively contribute, not make herself the center of the action, and most importantly, not screw things up. It’s a phenomenal, poignant end to the season. But luckily, not the series, which will be back for Season 3. — Alex Zalben
7: "For All Mankind' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaCoH_0gQkQm1l00 For All Mankind remains one of the most beloved cult hits out there because of the way it juggles inventive sci-fi and good old fashioned storytelling. The Apple TV+ series kicked off its third season with a riveting disaster storyline set on a space hotel. “Solaris” deftly delivered thrills, chills, and a welcome catchup with the show’s sprawling ensemble cast. However the real focus of For All Mankind Season 3 is a three-way race to Mars and the show has already upended the status quo by pitting Ed (Joel Kinnaman) and Danielle (Krys Marshall) against each other, putting Karen (Shantel VanSanten) in a position of power, and throwing the polarizing Danny Stevens (Casey W. Johnson) into the mix. The future of For All Mankind looks very exciting indeed. —
Meghan O’Keefe 6: 'Ms. Marvel' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFc8D_0gQkQm1l00 Okay Marvel Studios, this is how you do it. Ms. Marvel’s first four episodes have played out like textbook Marvel — and that is a compliment. The start of Kamala Khan’s superhero gig is pure Marvel origin story joy, with all of the awkwardness and fails and one-liners and triumphs we want to see. This works because Ms. Marvel is the first Marvel show to really feel like television. It’s a show with a full cast whose lives play out before us every week. And leading the charge every week is newcomer Iman Vellani, a total newcomer who gets how cool all this stuff is and puts her heart into every moment. Make mine Ms. Marvel. —
Brett White 5: 'I Love That For You' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAGWs_0gQkQm1l00 Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler’s Showtime comedy went out with several bangs (and a perfect Ryan Phillippe cameo ) in June. Season 1’s final two episodes deliver a memorable cancer charity telethon and spill several major SVN secrets. Bayer as Joanna is awkward and conflicted as ever; powerhouse Jenifer Lewis delivers another deeply heartfelt, layered performance; and in true I Love That for You fashion, the show’s stellar group of supporting characters shine every step of the way. The underrated comedy’s first season ends with a slew of shifting relationship dynamics, an intriguing cliffhanger, and the promise of “oh so much” more chaos to come. — Nicole Gallucci 4: 'Peaky Blinders' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2C4g_0gQkQm1l00 It’s hard to believe we’re saying goodbye to Tommy Shelby ( Cillian Murphy ) and the notorious Peaky Blinders gang — for now, at least. But it helps that the British crime drama ’s sixth and final season delivers no shortage of the danger, curveballs, camaraderie, and adversaries that fans of this masterful series crave. The last six episodes show characters navigating the end of Prohibition; mourning the loss of Aunt Polly (the late Helen McCrory); and handling elevated threats against their business, power, and lives. In many ways, it feels like business as usual. But Tommy’s reality is more merciless than ever before. While the tone has unshakably shifted, beloved aspects of the show remain. The music is still magnificent. Murphy’s performance is riveting as ever. And creator Steven Knight proves that even in the darkest hours, he hasn’t lost sight of what makes his characters and their world so distinct. — Nicole Gallucci 3: 'Barry' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4oUJ_0gQkQm1l00 Barry once again delivered a jaw-dropping, franchise-altering season finale. HBO’s revelatory dark comedy capped off its third season with… massive spoiler alert… Gene and the late Detective Moss’ father teaming up to finally take Barry down. Oh, and NoHo Hank shot a panther with a machine gun. You know, classic Barry shenanigans. We have no idea where the series will go next season — Barry’s already been renewed for a fourth season — but the finale is yet another reminder of the show’s unassailable storytelling bonafides.  — Josh Sorokach 2: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yc0FT_0gQkQm1l00 There’s the already high level of scrutiny that every Star Wars project is held to, and then there’s the insurmountable expectations that Obi-Wan Kenobi faced. Those expectations were met — if not blasted to bits. Director Deborah Chow was able to give the series a tonal cohesion that we’ve yet to see in other Star Wars show. Chow’s patient, intimate style worked wonders with Ewan McGregor’s soulful performance as a fallen Jedi master. But equal praise must be given to his co-stars. The series found its moral compass in the most unlikely of places: Indira Varma’s inspiring turn as the Imperial turncoat Tala, and the absolutely wonderful and somehow commanding performance from 10-year-old Vivien Lyra Blair. Obi-Wan’s story may be done for now, but hopefully young Leia’s adventures are just beginning. — Brett White 1: 'The Old Man' https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0iBv_0gQkQm1l00 Every year or so, a show will premiere that will remind you how great television can truly be. The Old Man is one of those shows. Jeff Bridges is the best he’s been in years as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has to go back on the run after staying out of the game for years. On his tail is John Lithgow’s Harold Harper and Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams, two actors who are giving career highlight performances. But The Old Man is the rare series with a sum greater than its extraordinary parts. By playing with silence and pointedly slow camera movements, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine’s thriller infuses every moment with tension, from the most epic fight sequences to the most humdrum conversations. It’s a TV event you won’t want to miss. — Kayla Cobb

Decider.com

Decider.com

