Princeton, WV

Historical District Intersections Gets New Facelift

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the Historical District has received a brand new paint touch-up for many different intersections.

The project was a combined effort involving both the City of Princeton and the Rotary Club of Princeton. The City of Princeton purchased the materials needed while the Princeton Rotary Club provided the labor. The City of Princeton appreciates everyone who made this project a success and would like to offer a special thank you to the Princeton Rotary Club and its members. Make time to stop by our Historical District to appreciate the hard work that was put towards this beautification.

“The idea to improve the Historical District is credited to Mr. Greg Puckett. He is the one who originally thought this would be something good for our city. The project was originally planned to be completed last fall, but some unforeseen circumstances prevented the original plan.

The Princeton Rotary Club is proud to beautify the Historical District which took Rotary Members two separate days to complete. We want everyone to know there is more to come from our members for the City of Princeton.”- Carin Prescott, Project Participant and Princeton Rotary Club Member

