New York City’s Grim Fiscal Outlook — International Liberty

Light energy, in a quantitative sense, is measured in lux or candelas, the illumination of square meter surface at one meter away from a single candle. With thousands of ambient candles lighting the Highline String Quartet and dancers of Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre, the Irondale Candlelight Ballet experience is one that fills the physical space and the mind’s eye with beauty, energy, and romance of the past. The show manages to recapture and honor timeless classics in live performance, ephemeral as a candle’s bright flame.
