Memphis, TN

Violent night leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in 3 separate shootings around Memphis area

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened across the Memphis area overnight that left one person dead and two injured.

The first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday where a man was shot and killed in a residential area in South Memphis on Race Street near East McLemore.

Police say they’re searching for several males in a white Infiniti SUV.

An hour later, one person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Bethel Grove.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2700 block of Lamar where police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

WREG photographers counted 17 evidence markers on the ground at this location.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan.

Officers responded to another shooting around 12:45 a.m. o the 4400 block of Macon Road. Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One man has been detained if this shooting. No information regarding charges have been released.

We will update these incidents when more information becomes available.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

