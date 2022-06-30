ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Ascension St. Vincent Closing 11 Walk-In Clinics Statewide

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Ascension Medical Group announced plans Wednesday to close 11 immediate care centers across the area, including the one in Frankfort. While the medical group confirmed the closures, they did not provide any information about why they are closing. A statement from Ascension was as follows: “Ascension Medical...

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Billy R. Morgan

Billy R. Morgan, 64, of Kirklin, Ind., died unexpectedly June 28, 2022 at UHS Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. He was born January 2, 1958 in Indianapolis to the late Calvin Coolidge & Mary Helen (Hurt) Morgan. He married Valerie Pinder on February 27, 1982 in Indianapolis and she survives.
KIRKLIN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy