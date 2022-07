Kaisen Sushi, known for fast service and fresh, inexpensive rolls, has quietly closed after five years in San Francisco. A letter, which was dated June 21 and posted on the restaurant’s storefront, informed customers that the business located at 71 5th St. was “permanently closing soon.” The owner, who is listed by the California Secretary of State’s office as Adisorn Khamtalob, shared that the closure wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.

