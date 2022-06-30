ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms linger on Thursday ahead of holiday weekend

By Alana Brophy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

We’re looking at above average daytime highs on Thursday, although slightly cooler than yesterday with upper 80s and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 101 in St. George.

Gusty winds are expected, especially linked to thunderstorms that will be more widespread. Thursday will be very similar very similar to what we got on Wednesday, with the highest amount of moisture available before we start to dry out Friday. Lingering storms tomorrow could pack a punch and be slow moving, so this means they could put down heavy rain over a small area pretty quickly. Luckily throughout the day, moisture will begin shifting to the east so by the second half of the day, most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udab0_0gQkJrsH00

In southern Utah, deeper moisture will lead to a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in parts of southwestern Utah and an increased risk for flash flooding at national parks so keep that in mind if you have any hikes planned, especially in slot canyons. Flash flood potential for normally dry washes and slot canyons increases as a result, with the chance of “probable” flash flooding, which is a number 3 on a scale of 4 ranking for the San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Grand Staircase area, Grand Gulch and the Glen Canyon Recreation Area. Flash flooding will also be possible at Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches and Natural Bridges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nl8HL_0gQkJrsH00

Drier air will begin to work in from Friday into the July 4 weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined to Eastern Utah and isolated in nature. At this time, the holiday weekend will see winds increasing and that brings some fire danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state. We also know as soon as fireworks become legal to light, we’ll see a dip in air quality.

Bottom line? Scattered thunderstorm potential holds on with flash flood concerns increasing, especially in SE Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

