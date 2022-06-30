ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside Stunning $51 Million Yacht Sailing St Lawrence River

By Polly
 4 days ago
Days after a $16 million yacht was seen sailing through Central New York, an even bigger one worth more than 50 million, was floating down the St Lawrence River. Want to see inside?. New Secret. The New Secret yacht was built by Amels from the Netherlands and is said...

Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Pat Butler
allthatsinteresting.com

500-Year-Old Skeletons Of Men Who Met A ‘Violent And Gruesome’ End Found Under A Demolished Irish Pub

The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Holy smokes, that thing is huge!': 15ft Great white shark leaves Iowa family-of-five stunned as it swims alongside them during Cape Cod fishing trip

A giant great white shark was filmed cruising alongside a vacationing family's boat trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, just as the summer beach season is kicking off. The enormous fish, which was placed at 15 feet long, was filmed swimming near the ocean's surface from a charter boar carrying a family of five from Iowa on a lobster catching mission.
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
mansionglobal.com

In Alaska, a 44-Acre Private Island Lists for $20 Million

A private island in Alaska is hitting the market for $20 million, according to Troy Dana of Fay Ranches, who shares the listing with Yvan Corbin of Real Broker. The roughly 44-acre property is located in the Kenai Peninsula Borough in the southwestern part of the state, about 21 miles from the city of Homer and about 8 miles outside the small city of Seldovia, Mr. Dana said.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Alnmouth beach: Rare John Dory caught by eight-year-old tourist

A fish rarely found off the North East coast has been caught by an eight-year-old holidaymaker. The John Dory was spotted among rock pools at Alnmouth, Northumberland, by Rylie from Wilsden, Bradford. His uncle, Dale Greetham, said the family went from the despondency of not finding anything all day to...
WORLD
BBC

Egypt: Red Sea beaches close after deadly shark attack

Egyptian authorities have closed several beaches on the country's Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed in shark attacks. One was a 68-year-old Austrian who had an arm torn off while swimming near the city of Hurghada on Friday, the regional governor said. Shark attacks are rare in...
WORLD
CBS New York

Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Nature.com

Over a third of groundwater in USA public-supply aquifers is Anthropocene-age and susceptible to surface contamination

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 153 (2022) Cite this article. The distribution of groundwater age is useful for evaluating the susceptibility and sustainability of groundwater resources. Here, we compute the aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function to characterize the age distribution for 21 Principal Aquifers that account for ~80% of public-supply pumping in the United States. The aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function for each Principal Aquifer was derived from an ensemble of modeled age distributions (~60 samples per aquifer) based on multiple tracers: tritium, tritiogenic helium-3, sulfur hexafluoride, chlorofluorocarbons, carbon-14, and radiogenic helium-4. Nationally, the groundwater is 38% Anthropocene (since 1953), 34% Holocene (75 "“ 11,800 years ago), and 28% Pleistocene (>11,800 years ago). The Anthropocene fraction ranges from <5 to 100%, indicating a wide range in susceptibility to land-surface contamination. The Pleistocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 7 eastern aquifers that are predominately confined. The Holocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 5 western aquifers that are predominately unconfined. The sustainability of pumping from these Principal Aquifers depends on rates of recharge and release of groundwater stored in fine-grained layers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel Maven

5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, New York state is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

