Washington, DC

Charred dumpsters remain after overnight fire in Northwest DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Fire officials are investigating after several dumpsters caught fire overnight in Northwest D.C. Firefighters responded to...

WUSA

Southeast apartment fire leaves woman in serious condition

WASHINGTON — A woman was rescued Sunday after a fire broke out in a Southeast D.C. apartment. DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire in the 400 block of Condon Terrace. The fire was on the top floor of the two-story building, the department tweeted. Police have not...
WASHINGTON, DC
2 dead, 3 injured after multiple overnight shootings in D.C.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple overnight shootings in the District have left two people dead and three injured in three separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident was a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of K Street NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was shot in the face area and pronounced dead at the hospital.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Police: Girl, man shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man and a girl were shot in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mellon Street Southeast around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot. Police identified the victims as an adult man and a juvenile female. Police did not say how old the juvenile female was.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Accidents
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways, police monitoring

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — D.C. area police are monitoring area highways after two separate truck convoys that blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95 Monday morning. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
biznewspost.com

Police: Two Men Killed When Truck Crashes into Fireworks Stand in D.C.

Two men were killed when a truck ran into a firework stand in Washington, DC, on Saturday, and officials are still investigating. The incident occurred outside a gas station at the corner of Minnesota Avenue NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE that evening, WUSA 9 reported. The truck driver...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

4 hospitalized in Manassas car wash shooting, police say

MANASSAS, Va. — A shooting in Prince William County left four people hurt. The Prince William County Police Department said in a tweet early Monday that four adult victims were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Manassas. The shooting happened at Sam's Car Wash in the 8000...
MANASSAS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are trapped in White Marsh. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Crews are attempting to rescue motorists from floodwaters in Joppa. At just after 9:15 p.m., units responded to the area of Joppa Farm Road at Barksdale Road (21085). At the scene, crews found three vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters with occupants trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer … Continue reading "Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress" The post Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WUSA9

Man arrested for series of arson fires in DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires in one D.C. neighborhood, and fire investigators are continuing to look into similar cases. DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said crews have responded to approximately eight fires involving a dumpster, trash cans and a residential garage over the past six days. All of them were in the same general area of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
NottinghamMD.com

Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on … Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh" The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Among Neighborhoods Hit Hard by Overnight Storms

Strong storms swept through Montgomery County Saturday night uprooting trees that damaged homes and power lines. Thousands of power outages were reported in the County and dozens of traffic lights were out in Silver Spring. One neighborhood in Potomac took the brunt of the storms. A tree fell on one...
POTOMAC, MD

