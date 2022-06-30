Code Orange in Effect

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1542470533824094214?s=20&t=Y69kdvdJpkcvWClLKA2xGA. A Code Orange is in effect for the Baltimore metro today as the air pollution concentrations in the air may become unhealthy for those who suffer from Asthma, Heart disease, and...
Baltimore residents are cleaning up after Saturday night's storms brought flooding. Residents in the 2000 block of North Fulton Avenue near Reisterstown Road said there aren't enough storm drains on the street, which leads to even worse flooding. Residents recorded video during Saturday night's heavy downpour. Some told 11 News...
Strong storms swept through Montgomery County Saturday night uprooting trees that damaged homes and power lines. Thousands of power outages were reported in the County and dozens of traffic lights were out in Silver Spring. One neighborhood in Potomac took the brunt of the storms. A tree fell on one...
Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says that severe storms may develop in the Baltimore area on Saturday. The threat for severe weather will focus on the I-95 corridor from Boston to northern Virginia. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. A few storms may also contain hail, and a tornado or two is possible. Residents should stay tuned to …
Continue reading "Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Saturday"
The post Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers the entire NottinghamMD.com coverage area and will remain in effect through 7 p.m. on Friday. Severe storms are possible throughout the evening. Isolated flooding is also possible. Residents should stay tuned to local forecasts.
The post Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said.
Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials.
Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday that North Avenue will be closed in both directions near the site of the sinkhole in the sidewalk between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
All westbound traffic will be detoured at Homewood Avenue while eastbound traffic will be detoured at Greenmount Avenue, according to transportation authorities.
One lane of traffic should be reopened for motorists traveling in each direction on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
It is unclear when North Avenue will be fully reopened to traffic, according to transportation authorities.
New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Cutting-edge discoveries out of the University of Maryland's School of Medicine are changing the way people around the world live. The genetic research that led to many of those findings got its start in the Susquehanna Valley with what may be an unexpected group of research subjects.
UPDATE: Additional vehicles are trapped in White Marsh. Original story below… ——— JOPPA, MD—Crews are attempting to rescue motorists from floodwaters in Joppa. At just after 9:15 p.m., units responded to the area of Joppa Farm Road at Barksdale Road (21085). At the scene, crews found three vehicles stuck in rising floodwaters with occupants trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer …
Continue reading "Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress"
The post Vehicles trapped in floodwaters in Joppa, rescue in progress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/30/2022.
Finding legitimate taste at Suicide Bridge on Maryland Crab Cake Tour Day 1 in Hurlock on Eastern Shore. On Day 1 of the 2020 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor started eastbound on Route 50 with a much-ballyhooed location just north of Cambridge in a postcard community with a beautiful dock.
Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park. The mall was developed by the late real estate developer Sidney J....
UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on …
Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh"
The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical Center has shed light on the death of a man who received a modified pig’s heart in a breakthrough transplant in Baltimore.
An autopsy report shows that 57-year-old recipient David Bennett died from an array of complications including an IV anti-rejection medication.
“Our findings on autopsy did not show evidence of rejection,” said study co-leader Bartley Griffith, MD, Professor of Surgery and The Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Distinguished Professor in Transplantation at UMSOM. “Instead, we saw a thickening and later stiffening of the heart muscle leading to diastolic heart failure, which means the heart muscle...
Comments / 0