Miami County, OH

Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 NB

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road.

According to ODOT, the right shoulder was blocked following a crash on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road.

At the height of the delays, OHGO was reporting a 15-minute delay.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic is moving smoothly.

