Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 NB
According to ODOT, the right shoulder was blocked following a crash on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road.
At the height of the delays, OHGO was reporting a 15-minute delay.
The scene has since been cleared and traffic is moving smoothly.
