Politics

New Philippine President Praises Dictator Dad at Inauguration

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the new president of the Philippines, lavished praise on his tyrannical father at his inauguration speech on Thursday. Marcos Jr. won last month’s election by...

