BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – As part of the ongoing 100th year celebration, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is excited to bring Master Falconer Brian Bradley to the Adventure Amphitheater this summer. Bradley is among the nation’s premiere wildlife presenters and will be presenting two shows each Saturday and Sunday at 11 am. and 2 p.m. through September 4.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO