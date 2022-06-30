ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

33 hoarded dogs relocated, treated by Houston Human Society

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) Houston Humane Society rescued 33 dogs and are now working on relocating them to possible forever homes. The public has been supportive to the agency’s efforts by donating and contributing support of their efforts. HHS went online via Instagram to express their appreciation…. ANIMAL CRUELTY UPDATE:...

cw39.com

Comments / 2

 

