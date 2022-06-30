Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goshen; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 445 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guernsey Campground, or 24 miles north of Wheatland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guernsey, Guernsey Campground, Fort Laramie National Historic Site and Hartville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GOSHEN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO