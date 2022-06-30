ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' Request Granted to Investigate Human Trafficking in Florida

By Jackson Bakich
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) requested that a statewide grand jury be covened to “examine international human smuggling networks that bring illegal aliens to the southern border, and ultimately, to Florida.”. The jury will also look to investigate local municipalities that have been “aiding this smuggling scheme...

The Week

Newsom attacks DeSantis in Fourth of July ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in Florida on July 4 attacking the Sunshine State's Republican leaders, saying that this Independence Day, "Freedom is under attack." Republican lawmakers in Florida are "banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,"...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Ashley Moody
NBC Miami

6 to Know: What's Open and Closed on Fourth of July in South Florida

No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Brings Back the Florida State Guard

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
fox8live.com

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails. These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long. Their size is not the problem. They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis. The Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Here is a quick review of new Florida laws

MIAMI – The Florida lawmakers passed nearly 280 bills during the 2022 legislative session and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed 149 of them into law — including one that critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the controversial 15-week abortion ban, and the strawberry shortcake designation that upset Key Lime Pie lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
#Child Trafficking#Grand Jury#Politics State#Doe#The Florida Supreme Court#Moody
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws are now in effect

On Friday, over 140 new laws went into effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.26.22

As we celebrate the Fourth, remember that 'all' people were created equal, not just some. We need a reminder of what the Fourth of July means every now and then. Sure, it must have been exhilarating and terrifying for the people of our fledgling nation when the Founding Fathers declared independence from Great Britain.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

New Florida school law challenged by Ben & Jerry’s

TALLAHASSEE- Vermont based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s asked a federal judge to issue a temporary injunction against Florida’s new ‘Individual Freedom’ Act, or what supporters call the ‘Stop WOKE’ Act. The judge declined to block the law before it went into effect...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Pediatrician Booted From State Board for Being Pro-Vax

University of Miami Health System pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn has been an advocate for Florida children under 5 to get the COVID vaccine—a stark contrast to the state officials, who declined to order vaccine doses for kids because they don’t support the FDA-approved move. Apparently, that pissed off Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and a DeSantis cabinet official, so much that he booted her Wednesday from the state’s Florida Healthy Kids Board. In an email, Patronis said she had made “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view, even going so far as to as to say that the state is ‘obstruct(ing)’ access to vaccines. The CFO does not share your opinion and believes the state has gone to great lengths to protect lives in the face of the Coronavirus.” Gwynn was baffled. “I’m not a politician, I’m a pediatrician,” Gwynn told The Miami Herald. “And there’s no other reason for me to do what I do other than to improve the health of children in our state.”
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE

