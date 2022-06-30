Ohio sees a jump in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slight decline of initial unemployment claims from the previous week, the latest data shows more people applied for help in the last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 13,482 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 25. That’s an increase of 2,587 from the previous week.

The 32,634 continued claims, however, was 649 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed for the week was 46,116.