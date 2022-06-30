ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Meet the mayor: Kelly Girtz's journey from Cedar Shoals to City Hall

By MADDIE BRECHTEL
Red and Black
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore his career as a local politician, newly reelected Mayor Kelly Girtz was a teacher. While he currently serves as a leader for Athens-Clarke County and dedicates his time to mayoral duties, his lengthy experience as an educator still remains at the forefront of many of his choices. Destined...

Mayor Kelly Girtz Took a Bad Fall, but Don’t Worry, He’s Fine

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz kicked off his Fourth of July weekend with a bang. Girtz said he was hiking with his family on Friday afternoon at Victoria Bryant State Park near Royston, about 30 miles north of Athens, when he slipped on a granite outcropping, fell backward and hit the back of his head. Feeling woozy, he had it checked out and said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.
Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
Athens YMCA Kelley Boys Reunion

G-Day in Athens is always special as Georgia fans get a sneak preview to see how the upcoming team is shaping up for the new season. However, this past G-Day Friday was extra special for over 100 Athens gentlemen who gathered at the Athens Country Club for a reunion to celebrate their youthful days (of the 40s, 50s, and 60s) at the Athens YMCA under the tutelage of the legendary Cobern F. Kelley. Or rather “Coach Kelley” as the youngsters referred to the man they absolutely adored and respected.
Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
Conyers puts on patriotic show with Red White and Boom!

The city of Conyers celebrated the Fourth of July in patriotic style Sunday with its annual Red White and Boom event in Olde Town. Despite rainfall in the afternoon, the city was able to put on an impressive fireworks display as darkness fell. The event featured food trucks, bands, facepainting and other attractions. For more photos of the event, visit www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
UGA community urged to conserve summer electricity

In an email to University of Georgia students, staff and faculty, the Office of Utility and Energy of the Facilities Management Division advised those in Athens to conserve power usage due to “higher-than-expected electricity prices”. According to the email, during periods of extremely high temperatures, the cost of...
Clay Maquette of Dr. King Unveiled in Athens, GA

The public got to see for the first time the clay maquette sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., unveiled at the studio of Stan Mullins in Athens, GA on Thursday night, June 30. This eight-foot-tall, large clay form was unveiled by sponsor Clyde Strickland of Lawrenceville, GA, and project...
Braselton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Braselton, Georgia

Braselton, located 43 miles northeast from Atlanta, is a community in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties in the U.S state of Georgia. Braselton is an amazing destination. It’s a great place to spend quality family time and plan holidays there. It is a great vacation spot because of its serene nature, family-friendly attractions and fantastic restaurants. You don’t have to think twice about it, so plan to visit and take in these incredible things to do at Braselton, Georgia.
Frequent Athens heat waves may be connected to climate change

Since May, heat waves have brought higher than normal temperatures statewide. While Georgians try to stay cool, some may be wondering if these frequent hot days may be related to climate change. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this could be the case. In a 2021 EPA data set, researchers...
PHOTOS: Gene Wilson retires as Conyers police chief

The city of Conyers hosted a reception honoring Police Chief Gene Wilson on his retirement after 10 years with the city and 52 years in law enforcement. The event was held at Cherokee Run Golf Club. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free...
Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
Everyone will get in ticket or no ticket until capacity is reached for the Stockbridge July 4th Extravaganza Concert!

The Stockbridge July 4th concert is NOT sold out as some fixed seating will be available and walk up standing room only with be available as well. This will be a first come first serve event on July 4th monitored for capacity by the Stockbridge Fire Marshall. As usually free Eventbrite tickets were claimed but every single event numerous guests fail to show up after claiming the free tickets.
Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
These Small Towns In Georgia Have The Best Downtown Areas

Sometimes it is the downtown that makes the locale renowned, which is especially true for small-town settings. Embraced by the state's naturally-scenic beauty, these eight Georgia towns have the best downtown areas. Athens. The small town of Athens, with a moniker of the Classic City, is hands down the host...
