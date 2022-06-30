Super Dad 5K walk/run makeup date scheduled

Tifton, Georgia is a city located in Tift County. It was established by by Henry H Tift, a sawmill owner and incorporated as a city in 1872 and has been the county seat since more than 100 years. Tifton boasts a range of cultural and historic attractions within its limits, while an even larger number of points of interest are located within an hour’s driving time.
TIFTON — Golden Corral is helping a young boy battling a medical condition. "We would like to tell you about Hudson Branch, a hero in his own right, that has been battling a growth in his brain," company officials said in a statement. "Huddy, as he is known, is just like any other normal child of 9 years. He plays in his neighbor hood with friends, rides bikes in the streets or loves a good time in the pool. He is also a budding entrepreneur that has his own vegetable stand to make money to spend while on family vacations.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Wiregrass Freedom Festival, an annual tradition, drew hundreds of locals and tourists Saturday. The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Museum of Agriculture hosts multiple single-day events every year. Saturday’s event was a celebration of America and South Georgia. “It’s a great way to tie...
MOULTRIE, Ga. – Community members looking for a day full of deals, food and a free concert can do so at Downtown Moultrie’s Second Saturday Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 9. Festivities start at 10 a.m. “We’re looking forward to another successful Second Saturday,” Amy Johnson, the...
At the Miller County (Georgia) Courthouse, there will be vendors, kids activities, water slide, inflatables, train ride and entertainment from Kevin Whoo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after dark at Spring Creek Park. July 3. Downtown Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration. The celebration will be held at...
A local Eagle Scout recently completed the installation of a 10-station Fit Trail, adding another amenity to Thomasville's Cherokee Park for the community to enjoy. The idea of a Fit Trail originated a few years ago when Brookwood student Christopher Watt was researching service project ideas to become an Eagle Scout. He came up with the idea of a Fit Trail, installing five exercise stations around Cherokee Lake. "The stations are constructed of wood and include simple exercises like sit-ups, stretches, and pull-ups," said Mike Owens, Parks/Recreation & Golf Manager for the City of Thomasville. "This system provides another opportunity for exercise at our parks."
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident in Taylor County Sunday. According to an FHP report, the accident occurred on Alton Wentworth Road around 8:13 p.m. The report notes a sports utility vehicle driven by a 38-year-old female of Valdosta, Georgia was traveling...
A young woman from Douglas, A'Ryshanae McTear, lost her life in the early morning hours of June 25 when she was hit by two vehicles while walking down 1-10 in Jacksonville. McTear was in Florida celebrating her 26th birthday just hours before she was killed. Troopers with the Florida High...
VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.
TIFTON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia has convicted a 21-year-old Tifton man who worked as a bartender on drug trafficking charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Edgar Fernando Neri, also known as “Colocho,” faces a maximum...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia are getting overcrowded. Leaving animals without “furever” homes. This year alone, the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society has taken in over 500 furry little friends. Humane society employees said that number continues to increase daily. Emily Smith is...
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man who was working as a bartender while brokering large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl pleaded guilty to distribution. Edgar Fernando Neri also known as Colocho pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. Senior District Judge Hugh Lawson on June 21. According to...
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Florida State Troopers are investigating an accident involving a 26-year-old Douglas woman who died on her birthday. Her family wants to know why she was walking alone on a highway in Jacksonville early Saturday morning when she was hit by two cars. A’Ryshanae McTear was walking...
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A difficult weekend for the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office as police departments from around the county investigate 15 overdoses, five of those resulting in death, possibly from Fentanyl. "We suspect that this was due to some type of opioid poisoning such as Fentanyl," said...
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — 19 railcars and a locomotive derailed in south Georgia early Thursday morning, according to CSX. Luckily, no one was injured. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed along Jamestown Road. A stretch of that road from Devandrene Ave to U.S. Hwy. 1 is currently shut down.
A broken seal is to blame for a sewer spill in Valdosta Thursday. City of Valdosta officials say that they received notification of a possible ruptured sewer line at the 2400 block of Gornto Road Thursday, June 30. It was determined after review that a seal from the discharge side...
A Coffee County physician and two of his employees have admitted participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. 68-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense Schedule IV Controlled...
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, farmers have been receiving much-needed rainfall. But farmers are still battling issues from the recent weather pattern. “It’s just a bad situation and maybe this broke our cycle,” said John Harrell, a farmer in Grady County. Harrell said that he didn’t get rain...
