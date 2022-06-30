ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Super Dad 5K walk/run makeup date scheduled

valdostatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – A makeup date has been scheduled for the Super Dad 5K Walk/Run that will take place in Downtown Valdosta....

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Tifton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Tifton, Georgia

Tifton, Georgia is a city located in Tift County. It was established by by Henry H Tift, a sawmill owner and incorporated as a city in 1872 and has been the county seat since more than 100 years. Tifton boasts a range of cultural and historic attractions within its limits, while an even larger number of points of interest are located within an hour’s driving time.
TIFTON, GA
CNHI

Golden Corral supports 'Prayers for Huddy'

TIFTON — Golden Corral is helping a young boy battling a medical condition. "We would like to tell you about Hudson Branch, a hero in his own right, that has been battling a growth in his brain," company officials said in a statement. "Huddy, as he is known, is just like any other normal child of 9 years. He plays in his neighbor hood with friends, rides bikes in the streets or loves a good time in the pool. He is also a budding entrepreneur that has his own vegetable stand to make money to spend while on family vacations.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Tifton Wiregrass Freedom Festival draws tourists and locals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Wiregrass Freedom Festival, an annual tradition, drew hundreds of locals and tourists Saturday. The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Museum of Agriculture hosts multiple single-day events every year. Saturday’s event was a celebration of America and South Georgia. “It’s a great way to tie...
TIFTON, GA
CNHI

Free concert to highlight Second Saturday July 9

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Community members looking for a day full of deals, food and a free concert can do so at Downtown Moultrie’s Second Saturday Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 9. Festivities start at 10 a.m. “We’re looking forward to another successful Second Saturday,” Amy Johnson, the...
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
wtxl.com

South Georgia and North Florida Independence Day events

At the Miller County (Georgia) Courthouse, there will be vendors, kids activities, water slide, inflatables, train ride and entertainment from Kevin Whoo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after dark at Spring Creek Park. July 3. Downtown Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration. The celebration will be held at...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Thomasville Eagle Scout installs Fit Trail at local park

A local Eagle Scout recently completed the installation of a 10-station Fit Trail, adding another amenity to Thomasville's Cherokee Park for the community to enjoy. The idea of a Fit Trail originated a few years ago when Brookwood student Christopher Watt was researching service project ideas to become an Eagle Scout. He came up with the idea of a Fit Trail, installing five exercise stations around Cherokee Lake. "The stations are constructed of wood and include simple exercises like sit-ups, stretches, and pull-ups," said Mike Owens, Parks/Recreation & Golf Manager for the City of Thomasville. "This system provides another opportunity for exercise at our parks."
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman loses life walking on 1-10 in Jacksonville

A young woman from Douglas, A'Ryshanae McTear, lost her life in the early morning hours of June 25 when she was hit by two vehicles while walking down 1-10 in Jacksonville. McTear was in Florida celebrating her 26th birthday just hours before she was killed. Troopers with the Florida High...
DOUGLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Beer#5k Run#The Super Dad 5k Walk Run#Georgia Beer Company
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta block party provides school supplies to families

VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Humane Society in need of foster homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia are getting overcrowded. Leaving animals without “furever” homes. This year alone, the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society has taken in over 500 furry little friends. Humane society employees said that number continues to increase daily. Emily Smith is...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

No injuries as 19 train cars derail in south Georgia

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — 19 railcars and a locomotive derailed in south Georgia early Thursday morning, according to CSX. Luckily, no one was injured. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed along Jamestown Road. A stretch of that road from Devandrene Ave to U.S. Hwy. 1 is currently shut down.
wfxl.com

Broken seal causes sewer spill in Valdosta

A broken seal is to blame for a sewer spill in Valdosta Thursday. City of Valdosta officials say that they received notification of a possible ruptured sewer line at the 2400 block of Gornto Road Thursday, June 30. It was determined after review that a seal from the discharge side...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

South Georgia physician admits participation in drug distribution

A Coffee County physician and two of his employees have admitted participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. 68-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense Schedule IV Controlled...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers getting much needed rain, but more needed

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, farmers have been receiving much-needed rainfall. But farmers are still battling issues from the recent weather pattern. “It’s just a bad situation and maybe this broke our cycle,” said John Harrell, a farmer in Grady County. Harrell said that he didn’t get rain...
GRADY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy