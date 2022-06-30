ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukraine starting to export energy to Romania

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OW0X_0gQkDLiH00

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including threats to eastern Ukrainian cities and the increased aid other countries are offering Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainians resisting Russian forces

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including what Joseph’s experiences were like traveling throughout Ukraine and an increase in resistance of Russian forces. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

11-year-old Indiana boy dies after fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — An 11-year old Mt. Vernon boy has passed away from serious injuries sustained during a fireworks incident. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), the boy passed away while on the way to an Evansville hospital from North Canal Street. The Mt. Vernon Police Department...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN Radio

Highland Park shooting person of interest named, photo released

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials continue to search for the shooter who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, killing six. Twenty-four others were hospitalized. Officials identified a person of interest in the shooting as Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22. A manhunt is underway for Crimo. He […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Romania#Ukrainian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
WGN Radio

Nearby July 4 events canceled after Chicago area mass shooting

(WGN) – Multiple Chicago suburbs on Monday announced they would be canceling their Fourth of July events after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., left at least six people dead and many more injured. Evanston, Morton Grove, Deerfield, Glenview and Glencoe all announced they were canceling their scheduled...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Dems frustrated with Biden’s gas-tax holiday push ahead of July 4th

House Democrats are grumbling their way into the July 4th holiday, dubious that President Biden’s proposed gas-tax moratorium would help consumers and frustrated that it’s highlighted internal party divisions heading into the final months of the midterm campaign. With gas prices approaching — and in some cases topping — $5 per gallon across the country, Democratic leaders […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy