Montgomery County, MD

Traffic: Overturned Vehicle Blocks Several Lanes Thursday Morning on I270

By Patrick Herron
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collision with an overturned vehicle and entrapment has blocked several lanes on both northbound and southbound I270. The collision occurred on SB I270 between Rt 121 and Rt27,...

