The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite the history with the Philadelphia Eagles, particularly when it comes to the postseason. In their first-ever playoff game, the Bucs beat the Eagles 24-17 to advance to the NFC title game in 1979. Tampa Bay lost back-to-back road games in the wild-card round in 2000 and 2001 against Philly, but would avenge them with an iconic win in 2002 on their way to their first Super Bowl win.

TAMPA, FL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO