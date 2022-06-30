Taking RTD for Stanley Cup parade? Here’s what you need to know

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

The pre-rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station at Wynkoop and 17th and end at Civic Center Park.

RTD said it will operate during the celebrations but some routes may require detours around the parade and rally:

D and H lines will terminate at Theatre District•Convention Center Station beginning at 10 a.m. Trains will not service the downtown loop stations during the parade

L Line service will be suspended during the parade

Many bus routes will be detouring, including routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and 83L

Civic Center Station will be closed to bus traffic no later than 10 a.m., and the bus turnaround remains closed due to construction The RTD Sales Outlet located in Civic Center Station will remain open

Free MallRide service will be suspended during the parade

A fourth train car will be added to D and E lines to increase capacity

Services will return to regular schedules as soon as possible, depending on when crowds clear and streets reopen after the events.

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.

Here are some important stories to keep you informed today:

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.