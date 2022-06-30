ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

