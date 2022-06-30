ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6-29)

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOOKED: Randall Drees on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence, release date projected for July 1, 2022. BOOKED: Colin Welch on Stafford County...

Kansas daycare license suspended after owner arrested

MCPHERSON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Health has suspended the license of the Daycare in McPherson following an arrest of the daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Kan. felon caught with counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On June 29, the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division with the assistance of the Reno County Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing an alleged traffic violation, according to a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (6/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/29) At 2:07 p.m. threats were reported at 75 E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington. At 9:29 p.m. a report of a child in need of care was made at 276 Liberty Road. Non-Injury Accident. At 10:09 p.m. an accident was reported at NE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Mom of child at center of McPherson day care incident speaks out

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — For one McPherson mother who wishes to remain anonymous, a seemingly random phone call from her day care provider quickly turned into a nightmare on Wednesday. “I had a panic attack and an anxiety attack because my child is in police custody … it makes me mad, it makes me irritated, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Police: Missing Ellis Co. woman found dead near railroad tracks

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis Police Department released more details Friday afternoon into the disappearance of a 53-year-old Ellis woman. According to Ellis Chief of Police Avery Smith, the body of 53-year-old Twila Wilson was found just after 9:30 a.m. Friday approximately 1,000 feet to the west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing.
Barton Co. Commission compromises on extra day to shoot fireworks

Patriotism, police complaints, fire calls, and the economy. Those were the factors debated in Thursday's Barton County Commission special session pertaining to the dishcharge of fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county. After hearing from various first responders, the commission voted 4-0 to allow the discharge of fireworks in rural Barton County on July 3 and 4 this year.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (7/5)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Economic Development...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWEC program to tour Kansas Trophy Experience

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center July WILD program will be a tour of Kansas Trophy Experience outside of Great Bend. They will show how they raise pheasant chicks for guided hunting experiences. On July 11, school-age kids and their families can either meet at Kansas Trophy Experience at 10am, or...
GREAT BEND, KS
Holaday treats wound-care patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital

Since Heather Holaday, nurse practitioner, has completed advanced training in wound care, she now provides all treatment in this specialty at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Previously, Holaday worked side-by-side with Kelly Miller, advanced practice registered nurse certified in wound care. Miller traveled regularly to Larned from HaysMed, her home base. Miller and Dr. Zurab Tsereteli, HaysMed general surgeon, provided the specialized training.
LARNED, KS
Free summer meals in Great Bend continues in July for kids

From USD 428 in Great Bend... USD 428 Food Service will resume FREE summer meals beginigng Tuesday, July 5!. July 5 - July 29: Eisenhower, Park, & Riley 11 am - 1 pm. Each weekday, USD 428 Food Service will provide free meals for ALL Children 18 years of age and younger at the above elementary school locations from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the gyms. Children will be provided with a to-go lunch and a breakfast pack. They can choose to eat in the gyms or take the meals home.
GREAT BEND, KS
Moss-Thorns exhibit at FHSU focuses on animal mistreatment

A master's student at Fort Hays State University is highlighting the mistreatment of wild creatures and the environment in his MFA art exhibit "Inhumane." Jordan Brown's exhibit is on display now through Wednesday at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art on the Fort Hays State University campus. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the summer months.
HAYS, KS
Look out for bagworms

PRATT, Kan. – Many beautifully manicured lawns and gardens become victims of a devastating pest every year. This pest is called the bagworm. Bagworms are normally found in shrubs, cedar, pine and spruce trees. Even though most young larvae hatch and emerge during mid- to late-May, it is common to see damage in late-July to early-August. However it is difficult to control bagworms that are that size, “They are much easier to kill while small,” Upham says.
PRATT, KS
Great Bend, KS
