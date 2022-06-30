Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6-29)

From USD 428 in Great Bend... USD 428 Food Service will resume FREE summer meals beginigng Tuesday, July 5!. July 5 - July 29: Eisenhower, Park, & Riley 11 am - 1 pm. Each weekday, USD 428 Food Service will provide free meals for ALL Children 18 years of age and younger at the above elementary school locations from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the gyms. Children will be provided with a to-go lunch and a breakfast pack. They can choose to eat in the gyms or take the meals home.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO