Jacksonville, AR

Jacksonville man faces murder charges in deadly shooting

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A Jacksonville man is facing murder charges after he was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, 51-year-old Joseph Richards was arrested Tuesday in the death of 75-year-old Charles Parliment.

Police said they responded to an area in the 600 block of South First Street at about 11:35 p.m. Friday, June 17. After arriving on the scene, police said they found Parliment shot to death.

Pine Bluff councilwoman robbed at gunpoint by 3 men caught on camera

Richards is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

KARK 4 News

Little Rock police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Colonel Glenn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Colonel Glenn that left one man dead and a woman injured. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn at 2:15 a.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Authorities said a woman was found with non life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Heavy police presence on I-630 WB in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is currently a heavy police presence on Interstate 630 Westbound in Little Rock. Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police are on the scene. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that a police incident started around 1:30 p.m. Monday. ARDOT officials said...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
