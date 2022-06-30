Wrong-way driver stopped along Loop 202

07.02.2022 | 12:00 AM | PHOENIX – Officers were in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road when they observed a vehicle with a passenger known to have a felony warrant. A traffic stop was attempted, however, the vehicle failed to stop. The patrol vehicle no longer followed and the Air Unit observed from a distance and provided the directions of travel of the suspect vehicle as no police vehicles were following. At one point the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into a neighborhood and the vehicle continued. The passenger was not located. The vehicle drove, with its lights off, in the downtown area with no police vehicles behind it and crashed into another vehicle at 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street. The driver ran off but was later located and arrested. The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO